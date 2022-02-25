NCBA Golf Series to be held in Uganda, Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The 2022 NCBA Golf Series will head to the regional with the 18-leg series tournament taking place in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, drawing participation of both junior and adult golfers.

In Kenya, the tournament will run in partnership with Kenya Golf Union and will tee off at Railways Golf Club on Saturday before heading to other golf courses over the next 11 months.

This year’s Series, similar to the 2021 edition, will include three junior golf tournaments in partnership with the U.S. Kids Golf.

“Following the success of last year’s tournament, we are proud to launch a bigger and better 2022 edition of the NCBA Golf Series! Last year, the tournament attracted over 3000 golfers across 16 golf clubs in Kenya. This year, with the inclusion of tournaments in Uganda and Tanzania, we envision to engage over 5000 golfers through the NCBA Golf Series,” John Gachora, the Group Managing Director, NCBA Group said. KGU Chairman Peter Kiguru, junior golfer Cherono Kipkorir, NCBA Group MD John Gachora, junior Nathan Mwangi, and NCBA Group Director for Regional Business Anthony Ndegwa

“The NCBA Golf Series has the objective of growing and supporting the sport not only for adults but also for our juniors. We will continue our strong partnership with the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation to provide a platform for junior golfers to develop their skills and qualify to compete at international events,” he added.

“Last year we were very proud that over 40 of our junior golfers qualified to play at the Rome Classic and the Big 5 tournament in South Africa. Their strong show in these world-class events affirmed that we are well on our way to developing the future stars of the sport, not just locally but globally,”

The Series that is sponsored to a tune of Sh30 million, will culminate in a grand finale tournament where the top four winners will enjoy a fully sponsored golf tour at The Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.