FIFA: Reinstate FKF and disband Caretaker Committee if you want Ban lifted  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The World Football Governing Body FIFA, has told Kenya that if they want the suspension from all international football activities lifted, then they should reinstate Football Kenya Federation (FKF) back to office.

In a letter sent to FKF CEO Barry Otieno after FIFA President Gianni Infantino suspended Kenya for government interference, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura added that the other condition for Kenya to be re-admitted back is the ministry of sports to disband the Caretaker committee.

“Furthermore, and without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into the allegations of corruption, the FIFA Council decided that the lifting of the suspension be subject to the following conditions: The repeal of the Cabinet Secretary’s decision of 11 November 2021 appointing the caretaker committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee

“FIFA’s receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno, that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control,” Samoura stated.