Ex- boxers’ efforts to nurture talent in the grassroots hit by lack of resources

SIAYA, Kenya, Feb 25 – Decades after hanging their gloves from the ring, several former international boxers have turned into nurturing young talents in Siaya.

For years now, the boxers, among them former Hit Squad heavy weight champion, Remjius Oketch and Joseph Ochieng Otieno aka Difo have been using their resources to help young boys and girls who are eager to join the ring hone their skills in Siaya.

Though the results have been positive, with several youths graduating into professional boxing, lack of resources is threatening to negate what they have been putting in for years.

Speaking at Oseno Komolo primary school where Siaya boxing club trains, the head coach, Difo lamented that they may be forced to skip several tournaments and national league for lack of funds to send boxers.

“We have a lot of talents that we must nurture. Already, one of our young boxers, Dennis Okoth whom we nurtured here is plying his professional boxing in the United states of America,” he said.

He says that the club has also produced the reigning girls’ Novice and Intermediate champion, Christine.

“Our main undoing is finances to enable us travel to the competitions and facilities such as a better practicing hall, gloves and boots,” says Difo.

Difo who called on the county government of Siaya and other well- wishers to step in, said that their next tournament is on March 17, 2022 when the club will be expected to send a full squad of ten boxers and two officials to Thika in Kiambu County for the national intermediate tournament.

“This will be followed by the junior championship in April, the Kenya open and national leagues that will be played in Kitale, Meru, Laikipia, Mombasa and Kisumu,” he said. Former “Hit Squad” heavy weight champion, Remjius Oketch. He is one of the ex- international pugilists helping to nurture talents in Siaya. Photo/KNA

Oketch who is currently coaching Sauti Kuu boxing club in Kogelo says they have been forced to spend their resources to nurture the talents due to their love for the sport.

A sports enthusiast who has been stepping in now and then to support boxing in the county, George Oloo Okanda says there was need for schools to incorporate boxing as part of the competency based curriculum that is being implemented in the country.

“If they incorporate boxing in schools, we shall enhance talent and the future of the children will be bright as they will be able to earn a living from it,” said Okanda who is also the Siaya county Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairman.

Okanda joined the retired pugilists in calling on leaders and well-wishers from Siaya County to support the development of boxing and other sports disciplines.

The national novice and intermediate champion, Mary Christine Aluoch calls on girls to join the sport and set their eyes on the highest prize. “I would like to be like Kenyan champion, Fatuma Zarika,” she says.

-By KNA-