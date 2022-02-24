Purity Gitonga out to defend Mt. Kenya running Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Defending champion Purity Gitonga will be out to reclaim her title when the second edition of Mt. Kenya Mountain Running Championship takes place Saturday in Meru County.

The event has attracted close to 5,000 participants including corporates, elite runners, individuals, and other institutions.

The inaugural edition which was held in 2020 attracted over 3,000 participants where Purity Gitonga and Emmanuel Bor triumphed in the women’s and men’s 12km respectively.

The event will consist of 13km senior men and women as well as 8km junior men and women.

Registration fees has been reduced from last edition’s Ksh2,500 to Ksh1,000 for seniors, Ksh 500 for juniors while corporates will pay Ksh100, 0000.

The prize money remains the same as top senior in men and women category will bag Ksh500, 000 each and Ksh 20,000 for junior races.

Mt. Kenya Running championship Meru chairman, Joseph Ichunge disclosed that the central government has allocated Ksh 300 million to the cancer Institute, besides pledging its support to the planned Ksh 2.7 billion modern cancer hospital in Meru.

Ichunga said beside cancer awareness, the County is also keen on environment conservation and there is a plan to reintroduce Bongo Antelope from Florida, United States and Black Rhino at the Mount Kenya forest. This according to him will promote Sports tourism in the region.

This year’s edition has received a massive boost from KCB bank Kenya having bagged half a million Kenyan Shillings cash sponsorship.

Commenting during a cheque handover, KCB Bank Senior Relationship Manager, Timothy Musau lauded Meru County for the noble initiative which is geared towards raising funds to aid in the fight against cancer in Meru County which has in the recent past recorded high cases, environment conservation.

“In line with our sports agenda which encompasses promoting local talent, this sponsorship provides an enabling environment for sports men and women to participate in this year’s edition which targets over 5,000 participants.”

“This course will also go a long way in contributing to our sustainability agenda which is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) we have adopted to contribute to the needs and ambitions of our communities and contribute to social, environmental stability the societies we operate in,” he said.