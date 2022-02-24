NA

presents flight tickets and kits to angela okutoyi towards Paris 2024.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya’s tennis sensational Angela Okutoyi has been boosted by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) with flight tickets and kits ahead of her five-week tournament slated for February 25 in Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The three tournaments will be vital for the 18-year-old junior player as she sets her sight on the thrilling Grand Slams yet to be played this year; the French Open in May, Wimbledon in June and The US Open later in September.

“We are delighted to have Angela (Okutoyi) here with us today. Her career has been on an upward trajectory and we are looking forward to seeing what more she will achieve. She has an exceptional career ahead,” NOC-K Athlete Representative Humphrey Kayange said.

Okutoyi has gone ahead to break barriers and make history by becoming the second woman in Kenya to play in the Grand Slam after Judy Wakhungu and the first woman in Kenya to win a junior Grand Slam match.

The reigning African 18 and Under Junior Champion is ranked 57th in the World, in the ITF Junior Ranking with a career high of 53.

“I would like to thank the National Olympic Committee for financing the coach and I with tickets and fully kitting us as I head to the tournaments,” says Angela who clinched three ITF World Tennis Tour Junior titles last year. “My last week will be in Tunisia, I’m very excited but I have a goal. To defend my title as African champion. My vision is clear.” She added.

IOC Athlete Commission member Humprey Kayange expounded on the Committee’s focus in supporting athletes included in the NOC-K legacy plan. “NOCK is looking to diversify sports in order to increase our representation in Paris 2024 and in Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026. We are delighted to support and champion Angela through Tennis Kenya.”

On the journey towards Paris 2024, NOC-K will be supporting individuals and teams to assist them qualify and train well towards the games. Angela will hopefully be among other individual sports athletes to benefit from the Athletes Scholarships of the Olympic Solidarity Program. The Olympic Scholarship will fund her monthly training and competition expenses across the 2022-2024 period.