Harambee Stars players line up before the match against Uganda. PHOTO/FKF

Kenya banned by FIFA for Government interference

ALEX ISABOKE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya has been handed an indefinite ban from all football activities by world governing body FIFA over government interference, boss Gianni Infantino announces.

