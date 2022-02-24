NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kenya has been handed an indefinite ban from all football activities by world governing body FIFA over government interference, boss Gianni Infantino announces.
Sports
Kenya banned by FIFA for Government interference
English Premiership
Athletics
More on Capital Sports
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
NFL
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...
Athletics
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...
Athletics
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...