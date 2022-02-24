Junior golf clinic to be held in Limuru as Safaricom Golf Tour enters 2nd leg  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour set for Limuru this weekend will feature a junior golf clinic with the local community.

The event follows the first leg of the tour which was held at Nanyuki Sports Club in Laikipia County two weeks ago where over 50 junior golfers took part in the tournament.

The tournament will tee-off with the corporate Saturday while the junior event will take place Sunday.

“During our first leg in Nanyuki, we had over 100 junior and amateur golfers take to the course and another 50 young people participate in our inaugural junior golf clinic. We also held an outreach programme, which was open to the public as a way of introducing the sport to the local youth and we look forward to emulating this success in Limuru,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

“We are excited to have the second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour in Limuru. Safaricom’s commitment to supporting junior golfers in their most formative years will inspire Kenya’s future golf champions and take the sport to the next level,” Limuru Country Club chairman David Irimu stated.

Safaricom has committed KES 100 million for this inaugural 14-leg amateur series which will culminate with the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in August where winners from each event will converge to determine the overall champions.

The investment in golf is part of the telco’s commitment to support, nurture and grow talent in the sport.