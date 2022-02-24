Connect with us

FIA slam racial abuse on Kenyan MacRae Kimathi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Ahead of the Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) in Sweden this weekend, Kenya’s sensational driver MacRae Kimathi was subjected to racial abuse on social media.

Multiple users on Junior WRC social media posts using emojis that conveyed racial abuse towards black people were portrayed on Kimathi’s pre-season test in Norway.

World Rally international body FIA (Internationale de l’Automobile) criticized the racial abusers, noting that the vice has no place in the sporting society.

“In the build-up to Rally Sweden, FIA Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi has been subjected to racial abuse on social media,” read the FIA statement.

“We condemn racist abuse and any form of discrimination towards our teams, competitors and fans and we will take all necessary steps to help ensure that any abuse is reported to the relevant authority.”

“We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated. There is no place for it in our sport and in society.”

Cases of racial abuse among sports personalities has been on the rise forcing Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and top footballers to condemn the vice.

Kimathi, who has been in Norway preparing for the event, will make his Junior WRC Friday.

This will be the first time that Kimathi will be experiencing snow but the Kenyan is upbeat the training he has done in pre-rally test in Norway that has similar weather conditions.

