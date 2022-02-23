Kimathi out to emulate his idol McRae as freezing Sweden Rally awaits

UMEA, Sweden, Feb 23 – Kenya’s sensational rally driver MacRae Kimathi is bullish of overcoming the punishing snow weather as he makes his Junior World Rally Championships (WRC) in Sweden Friday.

This will be the first time that Kimathi will be experiencing snow but the Kenyan is upbeat the training he has done in pre-rally test in Norway that has similar weather conditions.

“I’m actually so excited, but I’m just scared of the cold!” Kimathi, who is named after rally legend and 1995 world champion Colin McRae, joked on arrival in Norway for a pre-rally test in the four-wheel drive Ford Fiesta Rally3 he will steer in Sweden.

He added, “We’re not really used to that type of weather-it’s normally sunshine all day long. I’ve never been on snow before or anything like it, so it’s a completely new experience.”

“For Sweden, we’ll just try and learn as much as possible to gain experience. I want to learn the roads and the different surface, which will probably help me in the future,” he added.

Temperatures at the rally’s host city of Umeå plunged to almost -20°C this week, but Kimathi is undeterred by the bitter cold, snow and ice that are alien at his home in Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Kimathi, whose best car is “L555 BAT – Colin’s 1995 championship winning Subaru Impreza” began began his rallying career in 2016 and he’s already made a name for himself in Africa.

Sweden’s sub-zero temperatures and snow-plastered roads are a far cry from the baking heat and dusty rally tracks the 27-year-old is familiar with, but he’s up for the challenge.

Sweden marks Kimathi’s first start in Europe, which means experience and mileage will take priority from the get-go.

He does, however, have previous experience of M-Sport Poland’s Fiesta Rally3.

He drove the car to the African junior title in 2021 and also starred at his home Safari Rally Kenya.

“If we want to be at the top level of the sport, we have to drive on every surface, so it’s better to start now when I have the chance. The Junior WRC is a great way to start,” he explained.

“The car is really fantastic and so good to drive. For this year, there are a few new upgrades with it and there will be a bit more power and torque, so it could be more of a challenge.”

Although Kimathi is keeping one eye on his goal to reach the pinnacle of the WRC, for now the focus is Sweden. McRae Kimathi. Photo/DAILY NATION

Get to know McRae Kimathi

Q. Describe yourself in three words

A. Fun, happy and cheeky

Q. Favourite food?

A. Ugali and nyama choma

Q. First road car?

A. Ford Focus 2006 – I still have it today!

Q. What do you love about rallying?

A It’s the passion. The adrenaline rush and how much I can push myself.

Q. Rallying hero?

A. Colin McRae was my hero – I was named after him. In terms of current

drivers, Sébastien Loeb is my favourite. I just love his driving style.

Q. If you could drive any rally car (past or present), what would it be?

A. I’d love to drive L555 BAT – the Subaru Impreza that Colin won the

championship with in 1995. I have my own Impreza GC8 and it’s such a

fun car.

Q. Favourite holiday destination?

A. The Maasai Mara. It’s such a wonderful place to be, especially when

the wildebeest migrate.

Q. How do you relax when not you are not in competition?

A. I listen to music. I was in a band, although that ended up not too well!

I still play my guitar and maybe do some music.

Q. Do you have an occupation outside of rallying?

A. Yes – I am an accountant in the family business. It keeps me in check!

Q. Which rally are you most looking forward to in Junior WRC?

A. Greece. It’s a classic rally and it’s where Colin took world win number

24 before the Safari, which was his 25th. For me to go and do it with a Ford, like he did, is an honour.

Q. What is your long-term career goal?

A. For me, it is to make it in the WRC full-time and become the first African to become world champion. That is my ultimate goal.