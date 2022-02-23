Kakuma Refugee Camp plays host to Chess international boss Dvorkovich

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – The Kakuma refugee camp on Wednesday hosted President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich who is in the country for a two-day visit.

The Russian inspected Chess in refugees project that has been ongoing since 2021 under the watchful eyes of FIDE social commission and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR).

Thursday Dvorkovich will be guest of prisons, where he will inspect the Chess in prison programme before paying courtesy call to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on the same day.

He will then later on inspect the impact of chess in children living in humble background at the Mukuru kwa Njenga slums. In South B, Nairobi.

Dvorkovich’s visit aims at opening more opportunities for the game of chess in Kenya and hopefully build more confidence in stakeholders to invest in the sport that is fast growing in the country.

His visit comes exactly ten days after the Chess Kenya elections that saw Bernard Wanjala elected president for another four year term together with his whole team.

Other elected members of team Wanjala were Andrew Owili the deputy president, John Mukabi the secretary general, Aurelia Chumo the deputy secretary general, Gilbert Wandera the treasurer, deputized by Terence Chazima, Rhodah Olisa the Gender and Special interest secretary and Ivini Magoiga, the national branch secretary.

After the visit in Kenyan, Russian Dvorkovich will leave the country on Thursday February 23rd night for another inspection programme in Rwanda.