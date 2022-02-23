Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kakuma Refugee Camp plays host to Chess international boss Dvorkovich

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – The Kakuma refugee camp on Wednesday hosted President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich who is in the country for a two-day visit.

The Russian inspected Chess in refugees project that has been ongoing since 2021 under the watchful eyes of FIDE social commission and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR).

Thursday Dvorkovich will be guest of prisons, where he will inspect the Chess in prison programme before paying courtesy call to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on the same day.

He will then later on inspect the impact of chess in children living in humble background at the Mukuru kwa Njenga slums. In South B, Nairobi.

Dvorkovich’s visit aims at opening more opportunities for the game of chess in Kenya and hopefully build more confidence in stakeholders to invest in the sport that is fast growing in the country.

His visit comes exactly ten days after the Chess Kenya elections that saw Bernard Wanjala elected president for another four year term together with his whole team.

Other elected members of team Wanjala were Andrew Owili the deputy president, John Mukabi the secretary general, Aurelia Chumo the deputy secretary general, Gilbert Wandera the treasurer, deputized by Terence Chazima, Rhodah Olisa the Gender and Special interest secretary and Ivini Magoiga, the national branch secretary.

After the visit in Kenyan, Russian Dvorkovich will leave the country on Thursday February 23rd night for another inspection programme in Rwanda.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved