Toto Wolff.

Sports

Toto Wolff bemoans dwindling F1 budget cap

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed the difficulties associated with running a team with an ever-reducing amount of money.

This year, the cost cap has been reduced from $145 million to $140m, with the idea that it will force the competition to be much closer between the minnows and traditionally bigger teams.

However, when the reduced budget cap is added to growing inflation – which reportedly stands at 5.5% in the UK, where Mercedes is based – it becomes tricky to maintain staff.

“It has been very, very difficult to structure the company and the organisation in the right way to meet the cost cap at $140m,” Wolff told motorsport.com.

“Also in a high inflation environment, we are not only reducing by $5m, but we have a situation where you’re not able to really increase the costs and the payroll. So that is extremely painful.

“And on the other side, you have to decide very carefully where you invest your dollar in R&D. In the past, it was a little bit easier because you could follow various avenues in chasing performance.

“Today you have to decide which one has the highest potential and then embark on it. It’s a totally different way of operating for the big teams.”

Wolff added that budget constraints make it exceptionally difficult for teams to change tact if they found out they have developed parts in the wrong direction.


