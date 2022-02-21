Connect with us

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul reacts after an injury to his hand during the second half of an NBA game against the Houston Rockets in February 2022

Basketball

Suns’ Paul out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Feb 21 – Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will be out for an extended period of time with a broken thumb, which he suffered in a game on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, US media reported on Sunday night.

Paul has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb and could miss up to two months.

The six-to-eight week injury rehab would see Paul return for the beginning of the NBA playoffs.

Paul was hurt when he hit his hand on the arm of Rockets Jae’Sean Tate. He had an MRI on Thursday in Los Angeles before travelling on to Cleveland to take part in the All-Star Game festivities.

Hand injuries are nothing new to the 36-year-old Paul.

“I always want to play,” Paul said before the extent of the injury was known. “When I felt that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons. Obviously, we’re not going to (rush it). I’m going to try to heal as fast as physically possible. The second I’m able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.

“There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”

Paul has appeared in all 58 games this season for the Suns. He has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, while his 10.7 assists per game lead the league.

The Suns next game is Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

