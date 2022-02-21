KPA claw Equity Hawks to tie Final series at 1-1 heading to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Kenya Ports Authority will head back to Mombasa on a positive note after tying the Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League final series at 1-1 following their Game Two victory over defending champions Equity Hawks on Sunday.

Having narrowly lost Game One 53-51 on Saturday, KPA tidied up their play in Game Two on Sunday, convincingly winning 58-45 at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

KPA will host the remaining three matches of the best of five series at their Makande Gymnasium backyard in Mombasa and if they win the next two games this weekend, then they will wrestle the title back from the bankers.

The dockers head coach Anthony Ojukwu was elated with the victory and now plots to wrap up the series in Mombasa. Equity Hawks guard Melissa Akinyi drives the ball under pressure from KPA’s Selina Okumu. OHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We did not do anything different. We just played better and executed our plays more efficiently with more confidence. The game plan was the same. We started slow but grew into the game especially in the third quarter,” said the tactician.

He added; “I am happy with the way we are playing. I am a defensive coach and I was happy with how we executed the defense. We have some lapses yes but we will improve on that.”

Sylvia Kamau, the Hawks head coach held her head high despite the loss.

“We are still confident. We are the defending champions and we will work hard to defend our title. We need to work harder to polish our execution. We will not work differently but just look at what we can do to improve better and increase our conversion rate,” Kamau said.

With confidence from their big comeback in game one, Hawks started well with national team skipper Melissa Akinyi sinking points from beyond the arc.

Equity’s Linda Alando dribbles on the offense under pressure from Natalie Akinyi of KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But, KPA would rally back to go on a 12-0 scoring run, prompting the Equity bench to call for a time out with 5:07 to play on the clock.

The break seemed to work as Equity rallied back to within a point, going on an 8-0 scoring run. KPA were however resistant to let Equity back into it and they ended the first quarter with a four-point lead, scores standing at 20-16.

The dockers kept their hunt in the second quarter but were almost handed a blow when inspirational point guard Natalie Akinyi went out clutching her heavily strapped shoulder with 6:24 to play.

But, it did little to affect their momentum as they opened up a huge 13-point lead with just 5:05 left on the clock.

Equity were not aggressive enough under the rims both offensively and defensively, an area which KPA took full advantage of with Vilma Achieng being excellent on rebounding duties. The two sides went to the half time break with KPA having a nine point lead, scores standing at 34-25.

Ojukwu’s girls were more effective in the third quarter with Equity’s rotational play not doing them much favour. The drive from their half to the attacking front wasn’t as fluid as it has been and KPA punished them whenever they lost possession. Equity’s Samba Mjomba rallies her team against KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The bankers tried to rally back in the last quarter and despite outscoring KPA by seven points, they could not conjure a comeback as they did on Satyrday.

Captain Samba Mjomba had led the rally and accumulated a game-high score of 17 points. Vilma was KPA’s highest scorer with 12 points, but it was the team effort that paid off at the end.

They had three players with double digit scores, with Selina Okumu and Rebecca Nkatha picking 11 points.

Heading to Game Three, Four and Five in Mombasa, KPA will not only have the home-court advantage but also have another star player back in Hilda Indasi. Indasi missed the first two games in Nairobi as she is serving a two-match ban after being ejected in the semi-final victory over Storms.

On their end, Equity will be without Annrose Mandela who returned to work duties in the UAE following the end of her short vacation.