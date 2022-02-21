Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Simbas skipper Daniel Sikuta during a past training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Kenya Simbas confirmed for  South African Currie Cup

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb 21 – The national 15s side Simbas has been confirmed for the South African Curries Cup competition this year.

The tournament comes as a perfect opportunity for the Paul Odera side to prepare for the 2023 World Cup qualifier.

Joining Kenya in the second tier of the South African Curries Cup is Georgia and Zimbabwe, the South Africa Rugby announced on Monday.

They will join seven local teams in a single-round competition, which kicks off on April 1 with the final scheduled for June 24 or 25.

The three national teams hope playing at least nine matches in South Africa can boost their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Kenya SImbas in action against Zambia in a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya and Zimbabwe will field full-strength teams in the Currie Cup, but Georgia must rely on local-based stars as many first choices are unavailable due to club commitments in France.

Georgia lead the 2021-2022 Rugby European Championship by nine points from Romania and the top two finishers secure World Cup places.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are among eight countries playing in the 2022 Africa Cup in France from July 1 with the winners qualifying for the World Cup and the runners-up entering an inter-continent repechage tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved