NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Game One and Two of the Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League were wound up on Sunday, with the best of five series tied at 1-1.

Equity Hawks won game one with a last minute shot in a 53-51 score while KPA levelled with game two victory on Sunday.

Here are some images from across the two games.

Nothing as sweet as three point joy! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ready for tip off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Hilda Ndegwa with one of her brilliant passes. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA’s Hilda Indasi could only watch proceedings from the touchline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA skipper Natalie Akinyi goes down with a shoulder injury. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA players celebrate on the bench. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Fans and the Equity Hawks bench react to Samba Mjomba’s brilliant three-pointer. Steph Curry are you watching? PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Salma Akinyi breathes in and out before taking a free-throw shot. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya Morans and Ulinzi Warriors skipper Eric Mutoro following proceedings. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

If a smile could kill, here is a murder suspect. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Weka uzito! Melissa Akinyi fist bumps the match official before the match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Say cheese! Equity Hawks players pose for a group photo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu explains his tactics to players. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The win will be this huge! A fan seems to explain to a friend. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Samba Mjomba’s younger sister had to be there to support big siz. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

On your face! Fans react to some beautiful play from teh court. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Fans follow the action from teh stands. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

On your face! Defensive rebounds always come in handy! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The match officials had to be in their best element in the end to end tie. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Storms coach Abel Nson and Equity Hawks counterpart Sylvia Kamau conferring. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

When the Queen speaks you listen! Former Kenya Lionesses skipper Silalei Shani shares her thoughts to friends. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Dressing for the occasion. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Photographers enjoying their shots from the court. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Hello there! Njoo Nyayo! PHOTO/ Timothy Olobulu

Equity Hawks’ Maryanne Nyagaki. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu