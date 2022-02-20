Keter Triumph at ‘Road to Gleneagles’ Johnnie Walker Golf Series in Kericho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The ‘Road to Gleneagles’ Johnnie Walker Golf Series strode at the lush greens of Kericho Golf Club which hosted the eighth leg of the tournament.

Over 100 golfers drawn from the club and neighboring Nakuru, Kisii, and Kakamega clubs converged at the nine-hole golf course.

They battled it out for qualifying slots to play in the tournament’s Eagles Round; where the top team will win a fully-paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

Home player Raymond Keter led his team of Kibet Too, Joel Chebon, and Ngetich Ignatius to emerge the event’s overall winners, having carded a combined 115 points.

Coming in second was the team led by Kericho Club captain David Biegon, and comprising Edward Masiga, Wesley Siele, and Chris Birgen whose efforts returned a score of 114 points. Claiming the third and final qualifying position was the team of Erick Mutai, Julius Rono, Patrick Cheruiyot, and Patrick Langat who hit 113 points.

Meanwhile, Billy Sambu scored 32 points to emerge as the Men’s Category winner, one more point ahead of James Kabiru who posted 31 points.

In the Ladies’ Category, Elizabeth Ngeny posted 33 points to claim the top spot, ahead of Eleanor Wambui who scored 21 points.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Geoffrey Kariuki and Faith Chemutai were the stars in the Men and Ladies’ categories respectively.

In the Nines, Apaka Rangita and Graham Hally were the stars in the first and second nines having scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Collins Kipkurui claimed the Nearest to the Pin challenge prize to close the day’s accolades.

Speaking during the event, Kericho Golf Club Captain David Biegon thanked KBL for sponsoring the Club’s first tournament in the year.

“We are thankful to KBL for sponsoring this event and for always supporting the sport of golf in the country. This happens to be the first tournament we have held this year at the club and it, therefore, means a lot to our members.”

This has been one of our biggest events in recent times in terms of participation and that speaks to the great reception of the Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker Golf series among the golfers. No doubt, the opportunity to play at the Gleneagles Golf Course is one that is very exciting as it is a dream destination for any avid golfer and that therefore explains the great turnout today,” said Biegon.

Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo said:

“I am happy that we are at this stage of the competition because it means that we are edging closer to our ultimate destination – Gleneagles.”

“We head towards the semi-finals at Muthaiga Golf Club in May and later on play at the Grand Finale at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland. This competition is a fantastic opportunity for the best of our local golfers to experience Gleneagles which is a true bucket-list destination for both golfers and non-golfers alike,” said Katambo.

She added; “As a KBL, we are proud of our long heritage of supporting sports throughout our 100-year history. We have done this for many years, and this has been a commitment we have made to nurture sports from its grassroots level, to supporting the golfers in their professional endeavors.”

“The Johnnie Walker Golf series is therefore part of our contribution to golf development, and we are happy that through this tournament, we are able to grow the game,” she added.

Focus now shifts to the Karen Country Club for the 9th event in the series — to be held this coming Saturday, February 26, 2022.