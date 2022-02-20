Behind the scenes: Nondescripts vs Impala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Nondescripts kept their survival hopes alive with a 20-18 victory over Resolution Impala Saracens at the Ngong Racecourse. Here is how it went down in pictorial.

Fans enjoying Kenya Cup match pitting Nondies vs Impala. Raymond Makhaya

Nondescripts’ Charles Omondi in action against Impala. Photo/Raymond Makhaya