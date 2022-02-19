Unbeaten Kabras stay top as Nondies, Nakuru boost survival hopes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Hosts Kabras Sugar built on a 12-6 lead at the interval to stay unbeaten and top of the log with a 31-6 victory over Homeboyz at the ASK Showground in Kakamega on Saturday.

Teddy Akala landed an unconverted try for 5-0 lead before Brian Ayimba replied with a penalty for Homeboyz. Bryceson Adaka added a try with Ntabeni Dukisa converting to put Kabras 12-3 up before Mohammed Omollo drilled home a penalty for Homeboyz as they trailed at the close of this rain interrupted half.

Dukisa then converted tries from Kevin Wekesa and Akala before Jone Kubu failed to convert Wekesa’s second try as the 2016 champions made it 10 wins from 10.

The loss saw Homeboyz drop to 11th on the log, entrenched in the relegation zone on 15 points with one round of action left.

Nondescripts kept their survival hopes alive with a 20-18 victory over Resolution Impala Saracens at the Ngong Racecourse. The result saw the 17-time champs rise to 10th on 15 points, just one position above the relegation with one round of the league phase left to play.

Impala dropped to the bottom of the table with 12 points. Nondescripts players celebrating

Topfry Nakuru did their survival hopes a big favor with a crucial win away to Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA Ground. Nakuru moved to 9th on the log with 15 points heading into the last round of action.

Defending champions KCB were 23-9 winners away to Strathmore Leos in Madaraka while Menengai Oilers were made to fight to for the 19-0 win against Blak Blad at the ASK Showground in Nakuru.

“We are happy with the hard-fought win. Although referee calls have been against us for a while now, it has made the team better. The boys strive to keep the ball and avoid costly mistakes. We now focus on Kabras in the next match and of course the semis,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The day’s early kickoff at the ASK Showground in Kakamega saw Mwamba defeat hosts Masinde Muliro 28-6. Mwamba’s scored four tries through Felix Otieno, Joel Inzuga, Collins Injera and Sabala Tendwa with Brian Kivasia managing one conversion while Tony Omondi drilled home three.

Collated Results

Masinde Muliro 6 Mwamba 28

Kabras Sugar 31 Homeboyz 6

Strathmore Leos 9 KCB 23

Menengai Oilers 19 Blak Blad 0

Nondescripts 20 Resolution Impala Saracens 18

Kenya Harlequin 13 Topfry Nakuru 18

-By Kenya Cup-