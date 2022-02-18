0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local Pros to benefit from Ksh 56m Absa sponsorship to MKO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The Magical Kenya Open has received Ksh 56 million sponsorship from bankers Absa ahead of the event slated to run from March 3-6 at the Muthaiga golf Club.

This is the 11th year that Absa Bank is sponsoring the international tournament, which is part of the European Tour now called the DP World Tour.

The event brings together over 150 golfers from Kenya and across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals (Pros), six Kenyan amateurs and two regional players with a prize purse of Ksh 227.4 million ($2 million).

Speaking during the sponsorship cheque handover ceremony, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori emphasized the important role played by the tournament in reinforcing the country’s positioning as a global sporting and tourism destination since it is one of Kenya’s top sporting events with a large local, regional and global reach.

“As Absa Kenya, we are proud to yet again, be part of this prestigious tournament that will not only help spotlight the best players in the game, but also give us an opportunity to partner with local Pros and help them bring their possibilities to life.”

“Over the past 11 years, we have worked with the Kenya Open Golf Limited to increasingly grow the profile and stature of the Kenya Open tournament, transforming it into a great asset, not just for the golfing fraternity but also for the country,” Awori said.

“Today, the Magical Kenya Open is now one of the biggest sporting events in sub-Saharan Africa and has contributed immensely to the promotion of Kenya as a global golfing and sports tourism destination.”

“In addition, this tournament allows us as a brand to connect with our fellow countrymen at their passion points and we are looking forward to this year’s to a magical experience this year,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the official Presenting Partner, Absa’s investment includes supporting local Pros to ensure that they have all the necessary requirements to effectively compete against renowned golfers from around the world.

The remaining investment will help KOGL to organise another first-rate tournament as well as heavily publicise the event and showcase the country’s capacity to host international sports events.

“We know it takes discipline, persistence and sheer hard work for golfers to prepare for a tournament of this magnitude, and more so during a period where the effects of the pandemic have been constraining. As Absa, we celebrate their resilience and appreciate their passion in doing what it takes to excel in the sport,” said Awori.

Speaking at the same event, the Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman, Peter Kanyago, expressed delight at having Absa on board for the tournament.

“The Kenya Open Golf Open Limited takes great pride in having Absa as a presenting partner for two years. Since 2011 while this event was part of the Challenge Tour, Absa’s support has played a significant role in the growth of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship and we are entirely grateful for Absa’s consistency in being a partner,” said Kanyago.

Kanyago added that the support of partners like Absa has transformed the Kenya Open Golf Championship into one of the most anticipated events in the country.

The Kenya Open, which was first held in 1967, has grown to become one of Kenya’s most prestigious sporting events.

This year’s edition marks the first time the European Tour has visited the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club, which was established in the 1920s. Justin Harding of South Africa won the 2021 MKO at the Karen Country Golf Club last year.

Awori complimented the tournament’s organisers for putting up the most prominent golf competition in Kenya and the region.

“We understand that continually attracting and maintaining first-class standards that have made the Kenya Open Golf Tournament what it is takes a lot of diligence, and we commend the KOGL, the Ministry of Sports, and other partners for making this a reality,” he added.