Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos in action.

Golf

Over 100 golfers to compete at Johnnie Walker Golf Series in Kericho

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Kericho Golf Club will this Saturday play host to the 8th edition of the ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed ‘Road to Gleneagles.’

At least 100 golfers are expected to tee off at the ever-green 9-hole par-72 golf course, starting 0700 Hours, playing in the competition’s four-ball, stableford format.

The golfers will battle it out as they aim to make the cut for the series’ semi-finals dubbed the Eagles’ Round to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club. This will then be followed with the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

The event follows the Eldoret Golf Club leg played in January where the quartet of Dr. Felix Tarus, Dr. Peter Maritim, Dr. Paul Mwangi, and George Njoroge jointly scored 114 stableford points to claim the first position.

Eldoret Sports Club’s Golfer Kamal Manek in action during the seventh leg of the Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker Golf Series played on Saturday

They beat their nearest competitors comprising of Tom Mutei, James Waweru, Charles Nganga and John Kibosia who carded 113 stableford points to claim the first runner-up position. Coming in third was the team of Nathan Kitiwa, Evance Manono, Irene Brooker, and Joseph Akhonya who carded combined 111 stableford points.

The three joined the list of teams that have already qualified to play in the next round.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, John Musunga, KBL Managing Director said; “We are delighted to take this series to the Kericho County.”

“Being the eighth event of the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. The tournament has provided an opportunity for amateur golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our customers,” said Musunga. 

“Sport has always been a great platform for us as a company to interact with our consumers and stakeholders. Since our establishment one hundred years ago, we have always participated in sports as a means to support the communities where we operate.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As we celebrate our centenary milestone this year, we commit to continue supporting sports now and in the future. As we head to Kericho for this event, we are excited and look forward to another amazing golf outing at the scenic golf club,” added Musunga.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved