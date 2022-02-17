F1 could face disputes over new laws

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 17 – The new laws instituted by Formula One continue to be a bone of contention as teams brace for disputes around the interpretations.

The new regulations, described as the most radical in decades, are aimed at leveling the playing field and improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

Ross Brawn, head of motorsport, explained that F1 will now be able to crack down on any outfit trying to use loopholes to get around the rules.

“It wouldn’t be F1 without disputes. So it would be naive to think we’re not going to have arguments,” Brawn told reporters.

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA’s single-seater head, said “some surprises” were found during inspections of the teams’ 2022 compliance with the new rules, but that there had not been any massive “alarm bells”.

Brawn added that the teams would be discouraged from straying too far from the regulations in their search for a loophole.

“If you know that eight teams and the FIA and F1 can stop you doing something if they feel it’s wrong, then you’re a bit more circumspect in doing it knowing that that could be an issue,” he said.

“I think governance is something which also gives another layer of protection.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2022 season could see the field spread out more evenly compared to the close title battles that happened in 2021 and should put more teams in the mix.

“I am confident these rules and this regime and this culture will lead to much better racing,” Brawn added.