Ricciardo excited ahead of F1’s return to Australia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 16 – Ahead of the Formula 1 circus returning to Australia for the first time in two years, local Daniel Ricciardo is excited.

The island nation has endured one of the strictest lockdown regulations to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. But the future is looking brighter in 2022 and F1 returns to a new-look Albert Park for the third race of the season in April.

It will be the second major international sporting event hosted on the island in 2022, with the Australian Open grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons following the Novak Djokovic vaccination saga.

“I think that was, hopefully, a bit of a unicorn of a situation,” Ricciardo told racefans.net.

“I’m confident that we’ll be back in April. I’m excited.

“There’s a new layout, so I think that’s exciting in itself. I’m definitely excited to get home.

“The new layout should be cool and if it is promoting more overtaking and these cars make it easier, then we’ll have a very different Melbourne Grand Prix to what we’ve had in previous years. And as long as you’re vaccinated, I guess we’re all good to go.”