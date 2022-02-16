Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pep Guardiola

Football

Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 16 – Pep Guardiola hailed a “dream” result after Manchester City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 but claimed they need to play better.

City all but secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they ran riot in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Jose Arvelade Stadium on Tuesday.

Yet in a warning to the rest of the competition, manager Guardiola demanded more of his players after the game, admitting he was far happier with the scoreline than the performance.

Guardiola said: “I am absolutely more than delighted. We know how difficult it is. We were so clinical – when we arrived at their box we scored a goal.

“We defended well and got an incredible result but we have a duty as a manager and team to analyse how we performed, not just the result.

“We have to take care of the ball better. One of the rules I have is when you have the ball try to pass to someone in the same T-shirt. Today we lost the ball many times.

“The difference was that we were so clinical. Then it is difficult for the opponents and we have confidence. It is a dream, a perfect result, so good for the second leg but we can do better.”

Former Benfica player Bernardo Silva scored twice for City on a happy return to his home city, including a stunning half-volley to make the score 2-0.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He scored one of the best goals I’ve seen for the technique, for everything,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully it can give him even more confidence.

“He’s in his home town, he loves his home country. He was a Benfica player and supporter so it’s special for him.”

City’s other goals came from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim admitted City had been too strong.

He said: “We knew it would be a difficult game, they are probably the best team in the world.

“We tried but every time they got to our box they scored. They are a great team and they killed us every time they got to our box.

“After the third goal it became suffering, it was no longer football. They have more years’ experience and a better coach and they have played more minutes than us.

“We couldn’t find a solution. We were powerless and I have to apologise to my players.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved