Sha'Carri Richardson, who was suspended from the Tokyo Olympics for marijuana use, has slammed the decision to allow Russian skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Games

Athletics

US sprinter Richardson slams Valieva ruling

Published

LOA ANGELES, USA, Feb 14 – US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson on Monday slammed the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics despite a positive drugs test, contrasting the case with her own doping suspension from the Tokyo Games last year.

Richardson was barred from competing at the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during the US track and field trials in Eugene, where she won the 100 metres.

The 21-year-old Texan was subsequently suspended for 30 days, making her ineligible to participate in Japan where she had been tipped as a medal contender.

Russian figure skater Valieva has been cleared to compete again at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a drug test.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling said that there were “exceptional circumstances” around 15-year-old Valieva, including her age.

But the CAS ruling failed to impress Richardson.

Responding on Twitter to a column in USA Today which described the Valieva decision as a “slap in the face” for clean athletes, Richardson wrote: “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?

“My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3.

“The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Richardson admitted using marijuana after her positive test last year, saying she took the drug after learning of her mother’s death.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency enforced her suspension while acknowledging her case was “heartbreaking on many levels.”

Richardson on Monday also noted that marijuana was “definitely not a performance enhancer!!!”.

She also took aim at the fact that Valieva’s sample was provided in December but not tested until February.

“Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people,” Richardson wrote.

