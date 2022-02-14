Connect with us

Mapenzi ni 50/50: Odibets surprises customers with Valentines gift

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Valentines day is a special date for couples all over the world thus It is normally celebrated with romantic dinners and thoughtful gifts.

However, this year’s Valentine’s Day will be a different one for betting firm Odibets’ customers after it unveiled a new promo christened ‘Mapenzi ni 50/50’ that will see punters receive Valentines bonuses.

Through the ‘Mapenzi ni 50-50’ promo, Odibets‘ customers will have their deposits doubled.

To participate, customers will be required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Ksh50 on a single or multi-bet.

The promotion that will run for the whole day on Valentines day.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the promotion aims to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this one of a kind promo to share our love as a company with our loyal customers who have been with us all through,” said Sayi.

Early this month, Odibets launched another valentine’s promo targeting Its customers during this month of love.

The promo dubbed “14 days of Odibets love” has seen over 1400 betting fanatics win cash prizes daily with the ultimate winner of Sh1 million being crowned the overall grand winner on 21st February.

