Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Equity Hawks captain Samba Mjomba in action against Zetech. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

It’s Equity Hawks vs KPA for KBF National Women’s Basketball title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Defending champions Equity Hawks will take on Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the final of the Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League title in a repeat of last year’s finale after the two sides cruised to the final with clean sweeps.

KPA had earlier on Saturday seen off Storms in Mombasa to sweep the series 3-0 after winning Game One and Two in Nairobi last weekend.

On Sunday, it was Equity Hawks’ turn to make their way to the final and they did so, with a 66-53 victory in Game Three.

Head coach David Maina was delighted and is already plotting for the dockers in the final.

Equity Hawks’ Linda ALando drives the ball against Zetech. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I am proud of the ladies and our performance. If you look at the journey, we didn’t start well but we picked up as the series was progressing. In Game One, Zetech was the better side and we only won because of experience. In the last two games we decided to slow down their transition to keep ourselves in the game and it worked for us,” said the tactician.

Looking towards the final, Maina says he expects a tough duel.

“For KPA, we will go all out. We are both experienced and whoever comes with a positive mentality will win the game. We have to sit down and see what we need to improve and areas we need to intensify instructions on to be able to win,” added the tactician.

Against a tough Zetech side who had taken them toe to toe in Game One and Two, Equity were in no mood to let the gas off the peddles and see the University girls force Game Four.

Captain Samba Mjomba led from the front literally, sinking 19 points for the Hawks, nine of the being from beyond the arch. Salma Akinyi had 13 points while Betty Kananu, formerly with KPA, had nine points for Maina’s girls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Equity Hawks’ Melisa Akinyi in action against Zetech Sparks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Zetech were determined to push the series into a fourth game and they started strongly, but Equity won the opening quarter 12-11. In the second quarter, Equity proved their mettle with a decisive display, sinking in 30 points against Zetech’s only seven.

But, the Equity bench of Maina and Sylvia Kamau almost handed Zetech a free pass back into the game when they hugely rotated the squad in the third quarter, putting out all their star players with their eyes probably convinced the game was all but won.

They were made to pay with Zetech outscoring them by 10 points and they scented blood having narrowed the score to 52-38.

Despite seeing that his side was clearly being boxed out by Zetech, Maina stuck to the same rotation decision in the last quarter but with Zetech further narrowing the scores, he called a time out with 6:12 remaining on the clock.

Equity Hawks Point Guard Hilda Ndegwa in action for Equity Hawks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The team came back with the strongest starting five of Samba, Kananu, Melissa Akinyi, Salma and Linda Alando back to the steady the ship.

They did just but enough to see the game to safety and break Zetech’s hunger in their first ever attempt at the semis.

While Equity beat KPA in the final last year, the latter revenged with victory in the Zone Five regional championship and each will be out to prove a point when the final starts next weekend.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved