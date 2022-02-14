Connect with us

Gallery: How boyfriend inspired Hensleit to defend Magical Kenya Ladies Open title 

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 14 – After staging a scintillating comeback to defend her Magical Kenya Ladies Open title in Vipingo Ridge PGA Golf Club, German’s Esther Hensleit has revealed that her boyfriend played a key role.

The boyfriend caddied her all through the four-days tournament, guiding her on tactics on how to dethrone Swede Linnea Strom, who took charge of the lead for three days before dropping the ball on the final day.

“A special thank you to my boyfriend who caddied for me this week and was also my coach and really helped me over the last year with my swing so he is very important today,” a jolly Hensleit said in her acceptance speech.

Capital Sport was in Vipingo for the four days and covered the final, here is the beautiful scenes how the dramatic final day wend down.

Esther Hensleit celebrating with a fan. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Esther Hensleit on the second tee with his caddie cum boyfriend and coach. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Fans shower 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open winner Hensleit with beer. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Dignitaries led by First Lady Margret Kenyatta, Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Tourism CS Najib Balala, Sports PS Joe Okudo among others. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Golf fans follow Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Golf fans follow Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Happy Esther Hensleit celebrating after finishing her round on the 18th hole to be declared champion. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo journalists and a videographer in action. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
A happy Hensleit. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and winner Henseleit during presentation in Vipingo/Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Photo journalists and a videographer in action. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Magical Kenya Ladies Open Esther Hnseleit of Germany posing with trophy. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Henseleit in action. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa with winner Hensleit. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Henseleit in action at the 17th hole.Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Linnea Strom of Sweden checking the distance as she tried to recover from Henselit’s lead. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Strom chips the ball. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Strom teeing off. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Strom walks to the second tee. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Strom watching her shot. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Photo/RAYMOND MAKAHAYA
Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Vipingo Ridge Golf Club Chairman Alastair Cavenagh. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

