Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Karim Benzema is hoping to return from a hamstring injury when Real Madrid play PSG in the Champions League

Football

Benzema hopeful on fitness for PSG Champions League clash

Published

PARIS, France, Feb 14 – Karim Benzema is confident he will be fit to play for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

“I feel much better but I will see how I am after training,” Benzema told reporters in Paris on Monday.

“I am always prepared to force it for my team, otherwise I would have stayed back in Madrid, but I am not going to risk injuring myself again either.”

Benzema, who is Real’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions, has missed his team’s last three matches since coming off in a 2-2 draw with Elche on January 23.

In his absence, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have scored just one goal and Gareth Bale came in from the cold in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Villarreal in La Liga, making his first appearance since August.

Bale is out of contract at the end of this season but Ancelotti indicated that the Welshman will still have a role to play between now and then.

“He is coming to the end of his contract. Maybe in the past he didn’t have much motivation but now he is fine and he wants to finish here in the way he deserves to because Bale has helped this club win so many titles,” said Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Benzema said playing against his France teammate Kylian Mbappe would be “special” amid ongoing speculation that the PSG superstar will move to Madrid when his own contract expires in June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is special to play against Kylian because we play together at international level. Everyone knows he might come to Madrid one day but the most important thing is to win this game. We can be friends afterwards,” Benzema said.

The sides clash at the Parc des Princes in the first leg with the return set to be played in Madrid on March 9.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved