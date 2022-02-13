Connect with us

In Pictures: Magical Kenya Ladies Open brings out the beauty and glamour 

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) will surely leave a mark to competitors owing to its serene nature of the expansive Vipingo Ridge.

This is how it unfolded on the penultimate day in pictures;

Cameraman in action at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open in Vipingo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
A photographer taking images at the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
A video grapher taking clips at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/Raymond Makhaya
Wild Animal grazing in Vipingo Ridge. Photo/RAYMOND MAKAHAYA
Photo/Raymond Makhaya

