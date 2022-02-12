Unbeaten Kabras overpower Strathmore to extend Kenya Cup lead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Kabras Sugar made it nine wins from nine with a 32-3 victory over the Strathmore Leos in Kakamega as the Kenya Cup continued with match day nine action on Saturday.

The result sees the 2016 champions firmly perched atop the league table with the maximum 45 points.

Defending champions KCB were restricted to a 23-18 win over Menengai Oilers in Ruaraka and stayed second on the table with 40 points off 8 wins and 1 draw.

The interesting battles remained at the bottom of the table where 17-time champions Nondescripts stayed bottom despite a 12-0 win away to Mwamba at the Jamhuri Park.

Nondies are on 11 points, having won 2 and lost 7 of their 9 matches to date while Mwamba drop to 8th on 15 points.

Homeboyz compounded 10 time champions Resolution Impala Saracens survival hopes with a 17-12 win in the late kick off at Jamhuri Park, a result that sees them placed 9th on 15 points while Impala remained second last with 11 points.

Hosts Topfry Nakuru, champions in 2013 and 2014 were expected to defeat Masinde Muliro at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Instead, they fell to an 8-13 loss to the visitors, a result that compounded their survival hopes with two games still to play. Nakuru are 10th on 12 points while Masinde Muliro are 5th on 18 points.

Escape artists Blak Blad could have done enough to secure survival for yet another season with a 23-21 home win to Kenya Harlequin. Blad are 6th with 18 points while Quins are 7th on 16 points.

