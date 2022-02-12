Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/KRU

Rugby

Unbeaten Kabras overpower Strathmore to extend Kenya Cup lead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Kabras Sugar made it nine wins from nine with a 32-3 victory over the Strathmore Leos in Kakamega as the Kenya Cup continued with match day nine action on Saturday.

The result sees the 2016 champions firmly perched atop the league table with the maximum 45 points.

Defending champions KCB were restricted to a 23-18 win over Menengai Oilers in Ruaraka and stayed second on the table with 40 points off 8 wins and 1 draw.

The interesting battles remained at the bottom of the table where 17-time champions Nondescripts stayed bottom despite a 12-0 win away to Mwamba at the Jamhuri Park.

Nondies are on 11 points, having won 2 and lost 7 of their 9 matches to date while Mwamba drop to 8th on 15 points.

Homeboyz compounded 10 time champions Resolution Impala Saracens survival hopes with a 17-12 win in the late kick off at Jamhuri Park, a result that sees them placed 9th on 15 points while Impala remained second last with 11 points.

Hosts Topfry Nakuru, champions in 2013 and 2014 were expected to defeat Masinde Muliro at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Instead, they fell to an 8-13 loss to the visitors, a result that compounded their survival hopes with two games still to play. Nakuru are 10th on 12 points while Masinde Muliro are 5th on 18 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Escape artists Blak Blad could have done enough to secure survival for yet another season with a 23-21 home win to Kenya Harlequin. Blad are 6th with 18 points while Quins are 7th on 16 points.

-By Kenya Rugby Union-

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved