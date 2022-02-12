Connect with us

KCB Director Corporate Esther Waititu shares a light moment with Ladies European Tour ( LET) pro golfers Agathe Sauzon of France (left) and Lucrezia C. Rosso of Italy at the par 72 Vipingo Ridge's Baobab course

Golf

MKLO Corporate Backing Set to Drive Female Participation In Golf

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The level of organization and enthusiasm for women’s golf appears to be changing for the better, thanks to a significant increase in corporate support for the ongoing Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO).

While hosts Vipingo Ridge look to make this prestigious event a permanent annual fixture on the Ladies European Tour (LET), they also harbor plans to make it bigger and better every year at Africa’s only PGA-accredited Baobab Course which is situated in the vast Kilifi County.

The essence, according to key stakeholders, is to extend support for a gender-equal sporting environment.

Esther Waititu, KCB Director- Corporate, believes women’s golf will definitely go places with “sustainable commitment into the future.”

“We are committed towards championing inclusivity in the sports arena across all fields. By sponsoring the Kenya Magical Ladies Open, we’re providing a platform for lady golfers from the region to compete and grow to the next level of their career.”

“This then enables them to hone skills and experience which is paramount in the overall growth of the sport,” Waititu remarked at the picturesque Vipingo course where the creme de la crème of the LET are fighting it out for a prize fund of Ksh 38 million. 

Waititu underscored the need to grow sporting talent locally, across the various sporting fields.

“This is why our sponsorships cut across various disciplines in golf, football, chess, volleyball and athletics. We continue to build and grow careers, enhancing the competitiveness of the sport and supporting livelihoods.”

“In regards to inclusivity, we have also seen the Bank commit billions of shillings towards funding women owned and women run enterprises.  This is in tandem with KCB’s women’s proposition agenda to ensure we create equal opportunities in business and sports.”

She added: “Sponsorships can help leverage equal visibility – and this can drive further female participation in sport. Sponsoring women’s sport can also make good business sense for key brands through supporting grassroots community sports activity.”

KCB has sponsored the MKLO from inception. The event was first held in 2019 before taking a two-year break due to COVID-19-related disruptions.

The event is also part of the fabled Ladies European Tour which was founded in 1978.

In partnership with tournament organisers U.COM Event, Vipingo Ridge currently has a five-year contract with the LET but its chairman, Alastair Cavenagh, says there is consideration to make it a lasting event. 

“We hope it is going to become a permanent feature. Our contract with the Ladies European Tour is five years; we are into the second year now, but there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be a permanent feature. So, let us wait and see,” he said.

Whilst this second edition of the MKLO has attracted a field of 96 and a prize purse of KES 30 million, Alastair hopes it will grow into an even bigger tournament to match the size of the men’s European Tour event, the Magical Kenya Open, in Nairobi.

The Government of Kenya recently announced a KES 250 Million sponsorship towards the Magical Kenya Open, and KES 30 Million for MKLO.

