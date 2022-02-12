Connect with us

Tusker FC players celebrate one of their goals against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker douse Ulinzi with quickfire second half double, Homeboyz thrash Mathare

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Tusker FC scored two second half goals a minute apart as they beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday to pick their third successive win with a fifth clean sheet in a row.

Jackson Macharia and Shami Mwinyi, both second half substitutes had the goals for the Brewers who moved to sixth in the standings with 29 points, just two shy away from second placed Kariobangi Sharks.

In other results from Saturday’s matches, leaders Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 at the Kasarani Annex while Bandari and KCB played to a barren draw.

In Thika, home side Bidco United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of FC Talanta while at the Utalii Complex, Sofapaka FC beat 10-man Wazito 2-1.

-More to follow

