Chebulei, Chepkemei win Agnes Tirop Memorial Cross Country titles 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Samuel Chebulei and Joyce Chepkemei repeated their successful National performances after winning the inaugural Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour hosted at the Labo Village Resort in Kapseret on Saturday.

In the men’s race, Chebolei, having mastered the course took the honors in a time of 29 Minutes, 47 Secs to defeat Nicholas Kimeli to silver in 30 Minutes, 01 Seconds while Michael Kibet settled for bronze after returning 30 Minutes, 11 Secs.

It was a star-studded field that featured a number of notable top athletes and in the early stages U20 World Steeplechase champion Amos Serem and Stanley Waithaka exchanged the leads in the in the second and third laps respectively.

However, the trio of Kimeli, Kibet and Chebolei then broke away in the fourth lap before Chebolei took matters to his own hands, going ahead to cross the finishing line first.

“I was targeting to wait until the last two laps for me to make the final push and I am glad my efforts paid off,” said Chebolei.

In the corresponding women’s race, 1500m athlete Edinah Jebitok took early lead in the first lap but quickly faded away as 2019 World U20 Cross Country champion Beatrice Chebet took command a group of four athletes in the leading pack.

The lineup swiftly changed as Chebet was dropped off, leaving the destiny of the race in the hands of 2019 5000m World silver medalist Margaret Chelimo, Nespine Jepleting and Joyce Chepkemboi.

And after 24 minutes, Chepkemboi charged to the front, creating a 10 meters gap and went ahead to cross the finish line in 34 Minutes, 02 Secs.

Chelimo grabbed silver in 34 Minutes, 09 Secs while Jepleting came in third in 34 Minutes, 22 Secs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The win brings great joy to my heart for it is in honor of Agnes Tirop, she was really a good person,” added Chepkemoi.

In other races that took place earlier in the day, Shadrack Chirchir and Purity Chepkirui topped in the U20, 8km and 6km races respectively while Ismael Kurui and Joyline Chekemoi took up the honors in the U18, 8km and 6km races respectively.

Speaking during the event Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amb. Amina Mohammed continued to emphasize on the importance of the gender equality and inclusivity, a theme that this race event has been pushing for, following the demise of the Late Agnes Tirop in October last year.

The event was also graced by Mr and Mrs Vincent Tirop, the parents of the fallen hero, host County governor of Usain Gishu Jackson Mandago, Nandi County governor Stephen Sang, Kenyan ambassador to China Sarah Serem among another dignitaries.