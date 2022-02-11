Three-shot advantage excites leader Strom as 63 make cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Magical Kenya Ladies Open leader Linnea Ström believes she has posted a solid first half result despite a round of 1 over par 73.

Ström wrapped up her Day Two campaign on 3-under par 141 after 36 holes to hold a three-shot lead over Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz.

Iturrioz carded a round of 70 to for level-par 144 gross to settle for second slot.

“I feel like I was better off the tee today, which is important on this course, but my putting wasn’t as good today – if I were putting like I was yesterday, I would have scored better as well.”

“I thought the pins were a bit closer to the edge today, but the greens and fairways continue to be firm, so you have to think one more time before you hit. What’s important for me is to focus on what I can do and to build my confidence, and hopefully, I can finish on the top soon,” Strom said. Strom tees off from 18th hole. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

On the first nine, Linnea carded 37-two worse than in the opening round-courtesy of birdies at the second and seventh holes and having dropped a shot at the fourth and two at the eighth.

She had a better back nine – carding 36 courtesy of a birdie at the 11th and dropping a shot at the 14th.

She went on: “I felt like I played better golf today than yesterday – I had eight birdies yesterday and three today, so that makes a big difference. We didn’t have as much wind on the front nine, but I couldn’t get it going; I had a double on eight, which cost me a bit today but overall, I feel happy with where my game is at; I just didn’t get the scoring as good today.”

Nuria shrugged off the difficulties of round one to card a total of 70, having holed six birdies and only dropping four shots on the day.

Linnea Strom check her line before tee off. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

She is now a shot better than the quartet of Germany’s Sophie Hausmann, Wales’ Becky Morgan, Scotland’s Michele Thomson, and Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby that is tied for third with a total score of 1-over par145.

The course continued playing tough with only four players carding under-par and better scores. Sixty-two players made the cut – which was today set at 11-over par – to play in the final two rounds.

Mercy Nyanchama was the nearest to the cut line among the Kenyans, missing it by three shots. And finishing tied in 74th.

The third-round tees off tomorrow, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8;30 am.