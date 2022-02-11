Ecstatic Strom enjoys Kenya’s wildlife adventure in Vipingo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Not many pros are accorded the privilege of playing golf alongside wildlife.

But Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) field continues to enjoy the spectacular wildlife experience that Vipingo Ridge’s 2,500-acre estate has had to offer to the visitors.

Sweden’s Day One leader Linnea Strom is one those enjoying every moment of her stay in the Kenyan Coast.

Strom revealed her delight experience at the Ridge which is now home to new species of wildlife including zebras, giraffes, impalas, elands, oryx and water bucks.

The Swede was stunned to witness first-hand four-legged “residents” able to walk and graze the fairways of the championship’s PGA Baobab Course offering players a unique golf safari in view of the Indian Ocean.

Asked about her debut and the unique facet of her presence in Kenya, Strom said: “The animals, of course. Yesterday while I was preparing to tee off, I saw the zebras crossing the 10th hole, we had to wait for them to cross over and I have never seen that before in a golf course, that was pretty cool and I did like it.”

Kenyan fans in Vipingo have also relished encounters with Kenyan wildlife.

“Where else in the world would you find animals in a golf course. I mean, it’s an absolutely awesome situation,” a fan said.

The vision for the sanctuary at Vipingo is a sustainable and thriving ecosystem with Kenya’s wild herbivores roaming free and adding to the spectacular experience on the ridge. Linnea Strom walk on the 18th fairway Caps

Seven specially trained rangers are now on site to monitor and protect the animals, ensuring there is a positive symbiosis between them, the environment and Vipingo Ridge’s members and guests.