Henseleit relishes her presence at PGA Vipingo course as draw is released 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Defending Champion Esther Henseleit is relishing her presence at the par 72 PGA Vipingo Ridge course where leading players will on Thursday tee it up for this week’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The young German pro has vowed to deliver back-to-back titles after winning the first edition of the Ladies European Tour (LET) at the same venue in 2019.

Here is what she had to say about her memorable victory two years ago.

‘It’s obviously nice to be back at Vipingo Ridge,’ Henseleit quipped, adding. “I enjoy playing this golf course because I come to Kenya with lots of memories from 2019 when I won in my debut. It’s a great place to be, a fun place to come back to,” she said.

After playing in today’s Pro-Am, Henseleit will kickstart her defense from the first tee at 12:52 tomorrow in the company of Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa and Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen.

“I have had a chance of playing the course today and found the greens much firmer than they were two years ago. Overall, the greens are good and I think about hitting them much more in this event,” Henseleit explained.

“I believe I’ll have plenty more chances over the next four days, but then again I’m not going to put that much pressure on myself to get it done. I will take each situation as it comes” Sitoyo Lopokoiyit – Managing Director – M-PESA Africa ( right), Amy Boulden from Wales (Centre) and Mohammed Nyaoga during Pro-AM competition at Vipingo baobab ridge in Kilifi.

MAGICAL KENYA LADIES OPEN – ROUND 1 DRAW

7:45 Faith Chemutai (KEN) Amandeep Drall (IND)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7:56 Franziska Friedrich (GER) Julie Maisongrosse (FRA) Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke (DEN)

8:07 Rochelle Morris (ENG) Luisa Dittrich (GER) Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR)

8:18 Paz Marfa Sans (ESP) Emilia Tukiainen (FIN) Pasqualle Coffa (NED)

8:29 Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) Manon De Roey (BEL) Camille Chevalier (FRA)

8:40 Tiia Koivisto (FIN) Manon Gidali (FRA) Charlotte Liautier (FRA)

8:51 Sarina Schmidt (GER) Casandra Hall (RSA) Sophie Witt (GER)

9:02 Harang Lee (ESP) Tereza Melecka (CZE) Elin Arvidsson (SWE)

7:45 Bhavi Shah (KEN) Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso (ITA)

7:56 Carolin Kauffmann (GER) Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) Elina Nummenpaa (FIN)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:07 Marta Martin (ESP) Verena Gimmy (GER) Alexandra Swayne (VIR)

8:18 Luiza Altmann (BRA) Carmen Alonso (ESP) Agathe Sauzon (FRA)

8:29 Lucie Malchirand (FRA) Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh (NGR) Jenny Haglund (SWE)

8:40 Leonie Harm (GER) Amy Boulden (WAL) Christine Wolf (AUT)

8:51 Julia Engstrom (SWE) Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) Aline Krauter (GER)

9:02 Linda Wessberg (SWE) Isabella Deilert (SWE) Emma Grechi (FRA)

11:57 Mercy Nyanchama (KEN) Heather Macrae (SCO) Patricia Sanz Barrio (ESP)

12:08 Stacy Lee Bregman (RSA) Hayley Davis (ENG) Marion Duvernay (FRA)

12:19 Cara Gainer (ENG) Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) Anais Meyssonnier (FRA)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12:30 Lily May Humphreys (ENG) Lisa Pettersson (SWE) Leticia Ras-Anderica (GER)

12:41 Maha Haddioui (MAR) Becky Morgan (WAL) Lina Boqvist (SWE)

12:52 Esther Henseleit (GER) Lee-Anne Pace (RSA) Sanna Nuutinen (FIN)

13:03 Olivia Cowan (GER) Naomi Wafula (KEN) Nuria Iturrioz (ESP)

13:14 Diksha Dagar (IND) Michele Thomson (SCO) Johanna Gustavsson (SWE) 25

11:57 Laura Gomez Ruiz (ESP) Lejan Lewthwaite (RSA) Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE)

12:08 Dulcie Sverdloff (ENG) Sophie Hausmann (GER) Lauren Taylor (ENG)

12:19 Gabrielle Macdonald (SCO) Linnea Strom (SWE) Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA)

12:30 Karoline Lund (NOR) Marta Sanz Barrio (ESP) Hannah Burke (ENG)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12:41 Georgina Blackman (ENG) Mireia Prat (ESP) Emily Penttila (FIN)

12:52 Maria Hernandez (ESP) Rachael Goodall (ENG) Florentyna Parker (ENG)

13:03 Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) Virginia Elena Carta (ITA) Laura Beveridge (SCO)

13:14 Madelene Stavnar (NOR) Elia Folch (ESP) Helen Tamy Kreuzer (GER)