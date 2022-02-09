Connect with us

Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele during their days at Tottenham

English Premiership

Victor Wanyama leads tributes as ex-Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dembele announces retirement at 34

Timothy Olobulu

Published

LONON, United Kingdom, Feb 9 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has led tributes for his former teammate at Tottenham Hotspur Mousa Dembele who has announced that he will retire from football at the end of the season, at the age of 34.

Wanyama and Dembele formed one of the most envied midfield partnerships in the English Premier League after joining Spurs from Southampton and together, they were a core of the side that finished second in the English Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

“You are retiring but a new phase of your life is beginning,Thank you for the years of dedication that gave us endless Entertainment. Enjoy your retirement bro @mousadembele #Legend,” Wanyama posted on his Twitter account.

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China, and was widely praised for his rampaging box-to-box role in the Red Devils taking third place at the 2018 World Cup.

He also spent a decade in the Premier League, first with Fulham, and then Spurs.

His announcement comes after confusion that he may have already retired.

“To clear up, I haven’t stopped yet, I still have a year on my contract left,” Dembele wrote on Instagram after receieving messages wishing him a happy retirement.

“But I can already share that I will stop my career after this year is finished,” said the man who played seven seasons at Spurs and 82 times for his nation.

-Additional reporting from AFP

