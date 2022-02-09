Connect with us

Odibets Launches One of a Kind Valentines Promo with race for Sh1mn grand prize

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 09 – In the spirit of Valentines, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets has launched a valentines promo targeting Its customers for the next fourteen days. The promo will run until the 21 February 2022.

The promo christened “14 days of Odibets love” is set to see 1400 betting fanatics win cash prizes daily with the ultimate winner of Sh1 million being crown the overall grand winner on 14th February.

To participate, customers will be required to place a cash bet on atleast one or more games using a stake of 14/= or more. This amount can be on any of the events Odibets offers including soccer bets and the online casino. This way they will automatically enter into the draw that will see them win daily prizes and the ultimate grand prize of Sh1 million.

Jackpot bets and Casino bets which have a stake of more than 14/= shall also be considered as entries in the promotion. Winners will receive the various prizes credited to their OdiBets’ account. This can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

Few weeks back, Odibets launched a promo for its customers dubbed ´Odi sharebet´ that has seen betting fanatics get paid from just sharing their bets with their friends.

The overall winner of the ‘Odi sharebet’ promo (one with the most shared bets) pocketed a whooping Sh200,000 with the second runners up walking away with Sh100,000.

