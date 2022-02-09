Karauri ventures into politics, to vie for Kasarani MP seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri has joined politics declaring that he will be vying for the Kasarani Constituency parliamentary seat.

Karauri formally declared his bid during a function at the Kasarani Health Centre on Wednesday where he told residents that he has what it takes to lead them.

“In the course of the work that we have been doing in the community, both in sports and maternal health, many people have approached me to represent them so that we can make change together. Today, I declare that I will be in the race as their next MP in Kasarani,” he announced.

The former Kenya Airways pilot however, did not disclose which party he will vie under.

He promised residents that he will transform the Constituency if elected in the August 2022 polls.

“I can say, here and today, that together we will change the face of Kasarani Constituency,” he said.

He said that the people of Kasarani, and Kenya as a whole, need quality leadership that will champion issues in healthcare, youth employment and, more so, sports as a means of employment for the youth.

Karauri will be seeking to unseat the incumbent Mercy Gakuya who was elected on a Jubilee ticket.

Jackson Ngechu Makini alias CMB Prezzo has also declared interest for the seat.