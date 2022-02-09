Connect with us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks to Jack Grealish

English Premiership

Guardiola jokes he will fine Man City trio for not inviting him on night out

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 9Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker would not be punished after video footage showed them on a night out, joking he should fine his players because he was not invited.

The video, reportedly shot on Sunday, appears to show Grealish being refused entry to a Manchester venue before being led away.

It comes after the 26-year-old was disciplined, along with team-mate Phil Foden, in December for reporting to training in an unfit state following a night out.

Guardiola, however, has no issues on this occasion as he feels the video unfairly represents what happened.

The City boss, whose side beat Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday, said on Tuesday: “I’m so upset, because they didn’t invite me. I don’t like it. Hopefully next time they can invite me and do the dinner correctly at 8 o’clock!

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened — dinner together, sober, enjoying (time) with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

“The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them — Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me.”

Asked if he was frustrated by how the video portrayed the players, Guardiola, whose side host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday, said: “In this case, yes.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guardiola has also played down any sense of urgency over a need to resolve his long-term future.

There have been reports he is prepared to extend a contract that is due to expire at the end of next season.

But the 51-year-old, who has won eight major trophies since joining City in 2016, said he was in no rush.

“Still I have one-and-a-half years’ contract,” he said. “It is a lot of time in world football.

“We see how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but everywhere. That is why I am just thinking in the next game, the next period.”

