Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Olunga in action for Al Duhail. PHOTO/QSL/Twitter

Football

Goal scoring machine Olunga adds more to his tally in Qatar to stretch away in Golden Boot hunt

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 09 – Michael Olunga’s hunger for goals continued on Wednesday evening as he scored twice with his Qatari Stars League side Al Duhail thrashing Shamal 4-1 at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

The Kenyan skipper scored the opener in the 23rd minute and added a second 11 minutes into the second half to take his tally for the season to 21 and stretch his lead in the golden boot hunt to nine goals ahead of second placed Andre Ayew of Al Sadd.

Olunga opened the scoring with a simple tap in at the backpost after Edmilson’s cross kindly rolled to his path.

At the stroke of half time, Nam Tae Hee added a second for Duhail with a brilliant freekick that curled beyond the wall and into the top left of the keeper’s guard.

Olunga pounced again in the 56th minute when another poacher’s finish saw him double his tally. The forward hit a low shot from the edge of the box after being picked out by a cutback from skipper Ali Almoez.

Edmilson then put the icing on the cake for Olunga’s side with the fourth goal of the match, a shot on the half volley from outside the area after a corner was headed to his path by the Shamal backline.

Amjed Attwan scored the consolation for Shamal in the third minute of added time from the penalty spot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved