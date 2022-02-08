Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fans crowd the roads around the Dakar airport waiting for the Senegal team to return in triumph

AFCON 2022

Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

Published

DAKAR, Senegal, Feb 7Tens of thousands of jubilant fans packed the streets of Senegal’s capital Dakar on Monday to welcome the national squad home after its Africa Cup of Nations win.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday’s final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

The victory marked Senegal’s first in the tournament, and sparked celebrations across the West African country’s capital on Sunday evening.

President Macky Sall declared a public holiday to celebrate the victory.

A lone Senegal supporter celebrates away from the roadside crowds near Dakar airport © AFP / JOHN WESSELS

On Monday, tens of thousands of lively supporters gathered near an airport in Dakar to welcome the Senegalese squad home.

Large crowds of supporters also gathered in other parts of the city, singing songs and waving flags.

Sall is expected to greet the team at the airport, which is then due parade through city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved