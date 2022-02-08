Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jesse Lingard has rarely featured for Manchester United this season

English Premiership

Man Utd boss Rangnick says there are ‘no problems’ with Lingard

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 8 – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Monday there were no issues between himself and Jesse Lingard, after the two men appeared to be at loggerheads last week over the midfielder’s availability.

Rangnick said Lingard had asked for time off after failing to secure a loan move ahead of United’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough while the player himself claimed it was the club that advised him to sit out the match.

The United boss attempted to clear up any confusion as he spoke to reporters to preview Tuesday’s Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Burnley.

“With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him,” said the German. “We have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

“I’m happy to have him in the squad and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Striker Edinson Cavani will also be back in contention for the trip to Turf Moor after been rested for the Middlesbrough clash, which United lost on penalties, at his own request following his return from international duty with Uruguay.

Rangnick was asked whether a squad overhaul was needed after the disappointing result at Old Trafford, which ended United’s best chance of winning silverware this season.

“I don’t think so because overall, I think the development of the team and our performances in the last couple of weeks have improved, including, by the way, the cup game,” he said while bemoaning his side’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added: “We invested the whole week into the game-plan, into improving our game in possession of the ball and very many of those things have been confirmed by the team and shown on the pitch against Middlesbrough.”

United are currently fourth in the Premier League table after two straight wins, narrowly ahead of a clutch of clubs also chasing Champions League qualification for next season.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved