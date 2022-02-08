M-PESA sends Ksh20m to Magical Kenya Ladies Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Safaricom’s mobile money service, M-PESA has announced a KES 20 million sponsorship for the second edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open.

The tournament, organised by U.COM Event, is part of the Ladies European Tour and will take place from 10th to 13th February at the Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County- the only (UK) PGA accredited golf course in Africa.

The collaboration is a follow up from the first edition in 2019 where the telco was one of the key sponsors of the event which sees amateurs from Kenya get to play with pro golfers.

“We are honoured to be part of the Ladies European Tour, which makes a return for the second time in Kenya and East Africa region, and the first event of the 2022 season. The Ladies European Tour provides Kenyan lady golfers with an opportunity to learn and grow in the sport and we look forward to seeing the players in action”, said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Since its formation in 1978, the Ladies European Tour has crowned more than 250 winners, with 700 championship trophies won by players from over 30 countries.

The tournament will be a 72-stroke play golf competition and over 100 players are set to take to the course over four days, with the field cut to 60 for the final two days of play.

“We are excited to welcome back Safaricom through its M-PESA brand as one of the main sponsors of this highly anticipated event. Preparations for the event are in top gear and we are ready to host this spectacular tournament which is the only women’s professional golf competition in the East African region”, said Dirk Glittenberg, CEO, U.COM Event

Among those scheduled to participate in the tournament is German lady professional Esther Henseleit who is back to defend her Magical Kenya Ladies Open title and South African star Lee-Ann Pace.

Meanwhile, the Kenya team will comprise four amateurs and one professional. Naomi Wafula and Mercy Nyamchama will lead the charge for the amateurs alongside 14-year-old Chanelle Wangari of Vet Lab and Faith Chemtai of Nandi Bears.