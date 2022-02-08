Indiza, Wang’ombe Top at Safari Tour Karen Country Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The quartet of tournament favourite Dismas Indiza, Vincent Wang’ombe, Francis Kagika and Kyalo Nzioki carved up the par-72 Karen Country Club course to card an impressive 86 team points and bag the team prize at the penultimate leg of the Johnnie Walker-sponsored series.

It was a tie for first place, with the second-ranked team decided by a countback on the back nine holes of the course.

Malawian pro Paul Chidale, David Obulutsa, Titus Gitau and David Kahare Kimani were good for second place with 86 points. In third place with 85 points was the foursome of Ugandan pro Opio Silver, Anthony Mulinge, Danny Mucira and Robert Ochola.

In other results, Azu Ogola carded 45 points to nab the overall win. Stephen Mumo’s 42 points were enough to earn him the win in the men’s category, while Wanjira Kireri’s 38 points were good for first place in the ladies’ category.

Junior player Karoki Mathu put up a respectable 38 points on the board to get the win in that category. Tony Cege picked up 40 points to earn him the runner-up spot in the men’s category.

John Waithaka carded 21 points after a countback to win the front nine holes on the day while Junior player Kokaiya Pasha scored 22 points to win the back nine.

The course conditions were excellent on the day, allowing the 76 players to really take the game to each other, following a lukewarm performance at the difficult and tricky Limuru greens during the first leg. The focus now shifts to the Muthaiga Golf Club, where the third round will be played on February 16.

The Safari Tour is one of multiple golf tournaments that Johnnie Walker is currently sponsoring, as part of the whisky’s commitment to support local golf, as well as to provide a memorable experience to both fans and players.