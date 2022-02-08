11 counties to be highlighted during East Africa Classic Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Kenya’s tourism sector is reaping big from the upcoming East Africa Safari Classic Rally set to take place between the 10th and 19th of February 2022.

Already facilities within the safari rally route that is set for flag off from Nakuru county are reporting bookings in the legendary nine-day rally set to cover 5,000 Kilometres across 11 counties and over 360 towns in Kenya putting a focus on attractions within these regions.

Some of the counties that are set get a glimpse of the action include Nakuru, Laikipia, Kajido, Taita, and Kilifi among others.

The classic rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which puts Kenya and East Africa on the global motorsport map and earned an unassailable reputation as the world’s toughest rally.

Tourism marketing agency, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Dr Betty Radier says that motorsport events like other key events are important because they enhance a destination’s attractiveness and competitiveness.

“Due to the kilometres and routes covered in the destination, motorsport puts a focus on attractions and enables visitors and prospective travellers to get a glimpse of the destinations’ offerings” said Dr. Radier.

She added, “we are glad to be hosting the East Africa Safari Classic now because the event will trigger a boost in tourism and strengthen the destination’s image, among other benefits. The Kenya Tourism Board will be activating and leveraging the global coverage during the event to showcase Kenya’s preparedness and enhance top of mind awareness of the destination among travellers whose travel plans have been hampered by travel restriction as a result of covid-19 pandemic,” added Dr Radier

Motorsport in Kenya began in the early 1950s with the inception of the East African Coronation Rally in 1953 as a motoring event to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who had been on a safari holiday at the Aberdare National Park in Nyeri.

Last year, Kenya welcomed back the World Rally Championship (WRC) after a 19-year hiatus. The event presented the destination with an opportunity to leverage on its global coverage to showcase Kenya’s preparedness. The event was televised to over 850 million viewers in its 14 rounds with a total of 13,452 broadcast hours projected.

“In 2021, we saw the benefit that the WRC Safari Rally had to tourism and hospitality business especially in the host region of Naivasha and Nakuru where hotels were fully booked and people had a good time. I am glad that we shall be hosting the WRC again after Kenya signed a five-year deal to have the event till 2026. The East Africa Safari rally will have the same effect on businesses, and we hope that stakeholders and property owners will benefit from this.”

The rally will have a participation of about 50 crews made up of Kenyans along with international participants from Europe, Asia, and America offering an opportunity to profile Kenya in these source markets.