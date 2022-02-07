YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Feb 07 – Sadio Mane scored the winning kick as Senegal crushed Egypt 4-2 on post match penalties in Yaounde on Sunday night to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.
AFCON 2022
Mane scores winner as Senegal clinch first ever AFCON title
