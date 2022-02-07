Connect with us

Sadio Mane wrapped up victory for Senegal with the third goal against Burkina Faso

AFCON 2022

Mane scores winner as Senegal clinch first ever AFCON title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Feb 07 – Sadio Mane scored the winning kick as Senegal crushed Egypt 4-2 on post match penalties in Yaounde on Sunday night to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

