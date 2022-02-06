‘Warrior’ Villiere hat-trick sends France top of Six Nations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Paris (AFP), Feb 6 – France team manager Raphael Ibanez said Gabin Villiere was a “warrior” after the winger scored three times as the Six Nations contenders beat Italy 37-10 in Paris on Sunday to move top of the table.

Player of the match Villiere, who featured in the French third-tier just four years ago, took his tally to six tries in nine matches for France, who go above Ireland on points difference after the opening weekend.

“Gabin’s performance was exceptional. He’s a finisher, he showed that,” Ibanez told reporters.

“What is quite characteristic in him is his warrior state of mind which is an example to his team-mates,” he added.

Italy lost for a record-extending 33rd consecutive time in the tournament despite leading early in the first half thanks to debutant Tommaso Menoncello’s effort.

“I’m not satisfied with the end result,” said Italy head coach Kieran Crowley.

“I’m very happy with the heart and some of the aspects shown by the team, they put everything in but we were not quite accurate enough.”

Before kick-off, the 62,187 crowd at the Stade de France paid their respects to former France fly-half Guy Laporte, who died last month aged 69, with a round of applause.

One major absence from the stands was the hosts’ head coach Fabien Galthie as the former Test captain watched the game 40km away in the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19 in midweek.

Galthie gave instructions via mobile phone to team manager Ibanez in the coaching box.

“Everything was organised with Fabien and the coaching staff,” Ibanez said.

“It went well, we adapted to the situation. We communicated quite often during the game on the strategy and replacements.”

Rain fell intermittently from the third minute before Perpignan full-back Melvyn Jaminet opened the scoring with a penalty.

Neither side were able to control the game in difficult conditions before teenager Menoncello celebrated his Test debut by going over after 17 minutes to become the tournament’s youngest try scorer, aged 19 years and 170 days.

The Treviso winger, one of 18 players from the franchise in the Italy 23, dotted down centimetres from the touchline from Paolo Garbisi’s perfect cross kick after Jaminet had fumbled Stephen Varney’s box kick.

France, captained by Antoine Dupont for the first time since the scrum-half was crowned world player of the year in December, took a grip on proceedings nine minutes later as Anthony Jelonch opened his international account.

The Toulouse flanker intercepted a Varney pass to slide over on the greasy surface unopposed from 15 metres out.

Jaminet’s conversion hit the post before he and Garbisi traded penalties and Les Bleus led 11-10 after 35 minutes.

France’s advantage was extended 34 seconds into additional time of the first half as 26-year-old Villiere scored his fourth try in nine internationals.

The hosts won clean lineout ball eight metres out and the Toulon winger glided over in the corner.

Jaminet’s extras made it 18-10 at the break.

France continued to dominate despite the testing weather after the interval and Villiere deservedly claimed a second try after 48 minutes.

The home side won a turnover at a ruck and former seven-a-side specialist Villiere ran in from 30 metres.

Villiere’s fellow winger Damian Penaud claimed the fourth try before the man of the moment claimed the necessary points to send them above next weekend’s visitors, Ireland, with his third try, 70 seconds into additional time.