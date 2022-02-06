Connect with us

African Champions Ahly through to Club World Cup semis, without six key players

Published

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 06 – African champions Al Ahly of Egypt will play Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in the Club World Cup final after defeating Monterrey 1-0 on Saturday.

Defender Mohamed Hany drilled in the winning goal on 53 minutes for an Al Ahly side missing a number of players who are part of the Egypt squad through to Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Al Ahly advance to the semi-finals against Brazilian club Palmeiras next week, leaving Monterrey to contest the fifth-place play-off.

The Mexican side, last season’s CONCACAF Champions League winners coached by former Egypt boss Javier Aguirre, will take on the losers of Sunday’s game between Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Al Jazira.

Al Hilal won the Asian Champions League title, while Al Jazira qualified as winners of the UAE Pro League. Al Jazira beat AS Pirae of Tahiti 4-1 in the opening match of the tournament.

European champions Chelsea enter the competition in the last four, with Al Hilal or Jazira their first opponents on February 9.

