KCB credits Safari Tour Golf Series Ksh 4 million ahead of 2021/22 tee-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The 2021/2022 Safari Tour Golf Series resumes at the par 72 Karen Country Club course Sunday, following the Pro-Am.

Coming back-to-back from the sixth leg held at Limuru Country Club, this week’s seventh leg at Karen has received an entry of 76 players in fours including three amateurs.

The series received a massive boost from KCB having bagged a Ksh. 4 million sponsorship.

Kenya Golf Union CEO, Vincent Wang’ombe said the pros are enjoying themselves in the 18hole course and lauded KCB for its partnership. Wang’ombe reckons the tournament has played a huge role in the growth of golfers in Kenya and beyond.

During the sixth leg, Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi produced an aggregate of two under par 286 to beat Golf Park’s Eric Ooko by four shots.

It was the first event this year which produced rather poor scores probably because of the difficult and tricky Limuru greens. Greg Snow in a past event when he won a leg of Safari Tour

Karen course which is slightly easy compared to Limuru, has been in great condition and likely to produce impressive scores though it will depend on how the course is set.

On the other hand, the poor scores at Karen was probably due to the one month break the players had after the Uganda Open where Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort returned an impressive 13 under par score.

In fact, the top four players were on under par scores despite the tough Entebbe course where a number of the leading professionals failed to make it to the money list.

But to Karen this week, the Zimbabwean pro Robson Chinhoi who also leads the hunt for the “Magical Kenya Open’’ slots for the regional players, remain the man to beat, with the challenge likely to come from Justus Madoya, Erick Ooko, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige and Uganda’s Deo Akope who is leading a strong Ugandan challenge at Karen. Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige follows the flight of his shot at the 18th hole tee of the Sigona Golf Club on the first round of the club’s leg of the 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series

The field also includes Malawi’s Paul Chidale, Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, Andrew Odoh of Nigeria, Zimbabwe’s Tafara Mpofu, and other local players such as Greg Snow, South Africa based Daniel Nduva and Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi most of whom did not player so well at Limuru.

Chasing the amateur title in the absence of junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu who returned to South Africa this week, will be Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah and Limuru’s Dennis Maara both of whom have already been listed to play in the Magical Kenya Open which is part of the DP World Tour series.

Teeing for the first round is set for 7.30 am on both first and 10th tee, with the last groups teeing off at 9.30am.